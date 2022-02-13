The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken the lead at the ongoing collation of results for the chairmanship election for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Christopher Zakka (Maikalangu) of the PDP is leading his closest rival, Murtala Karshi (Yamarayi) of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and 10 others.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that AMAC has 12 wards and official results have been announced for eight of them as of 8:15 a.m. on Sunday.

After the announcement of eight wards out of 12, Mr Zakka polled a total of 11,494 votes against Mr Karshi’s 8,234 votes.

The PDP won in seven out of the eight wards so far announced while the APC won in only Karshi, the ward of its candidate.

AMAC is the most cosmopolitan local council in Abuja and includes the city centre of the Nigerian capital.

Here are the results so far announced by INEC.

AMAC CHAIRMANSHIP

WARD – NYANYA

APC -1,199

PDP – 1,861

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 3,301

REGISTERED VOTERS – 53,237

WARD – JIWA

APC -1,224

PDP – 1,429

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,831

REGISTERED VOTERS – 43,572

WARD – GUI

APC -834

PDP – 1,606

WARD – KARSHI

APC -1,477

PDP – 180

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 1,678

REGISTERED VOTERS – 13,943

WARD – GWAGWA

APC -1,158

PDP – 1,624

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,952

REGISTERED VOTERS – 39,960

WARD – OROZO

APC -335

PDP – 674

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 1,051

REGISTERED VOTERS – 30,417

WARD – CITY CENTER

APC -1,093

PDP – 1,137

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,360

REGISTERED VOTERS – 74,245

WARD – GARKI

APC -914

PDP – 2,983

ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,385

REGISTERED VOTERS – 86,109

TOTAL

APC – 8,234

PDP – 11,494