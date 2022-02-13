The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken the lead at the ongoing collation of results for the chairmanship election for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).
Christopher Zakka (Maikalangu) of the PDP is leading his closest rival, Murtala Karshi (Yamarayi) of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and 10 others.
PREMIUM TIMES reports that AMAC has 12 wards and official results have been announced for eight of them as of 8:15 a.m. on Sunday.
After the announcement of eight wards out of 12, Mr Zakka polled a total of 11,494 votes against Mr Karshi’s 8,234 votes.
The PDP won in seven out of the eight wards so far announced while the APC won in only Karshi, the ward of its candidate.
AMAC is the most cosmopolitan local council in Abuja and includes the city centre of the Nigerian capital.
Here are the results so far announced by INEC.
AMAC CHAIRMANSHIP
WARD – NYANYA
APC -1,199
PDP – 1,861
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 3,301
REGISTERED VOTERS – 53,237
WARD – JIWA
APC -1,224
PDP – 1,429
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,831
REGISTERED VOTERS – 43,572
WARD – GUI
APC -834
PDP – 1,606
WARD – KARSHI
APC -1,477
PDP – 180
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 1,678
REGISTERED VOTERS – 13,943
WARD – GWAGWA
APC -1,158
PDP – 1,624
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,952
REGISTERED VOTERS – 39,960
WARD – OROZO
APC -335
PDP – 674
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 1,051
REGISTERED VOTERS – 30,417
WARD – CITY CENTER
APC -1,093
PDP – 1,137
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 2,360
REGISTERED VOTERS – 74,245
WARD – GARKI
APC -914
PDP – 2,983
ACCREDITED VOTERS – 4,385
REGISTERED VOTERS – 86,109
TOTAL
APC – 8,234
PDP – 11,494
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION