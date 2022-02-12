The residence of Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, in Kaduna, was on Saturday gutted by fire.

Mr Gumi’s son, Mubarak, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, Saturday night. He said part of their residence was damaged by the inferno, which destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

Mubarak said the fire incident started around 3 p.m. and was suspected to be caused by “electric sparks”.

He said no life was lost and the books of the cleric were also not affected by the disaster.

Mubarak said neighbors and firefighters helped in putting out the fire and prevented more havoc.

He commended the firefighters and others who helped in putting out the fire.

Controversial cleric

Mr Gumi, in recent months, had courted controversy when he sought to broker peace between bandits, who have maimed and killed many people across the north, and the Nigerian state.

His subtle defence of these bandits, some of whom he had said were forced by hardship and circumstances to pick up arms against the state and his visits to their enclaves to encourage them to surrender, had been criticised by many Nigerians.

He had often kicked against the use of military force to resolve the insecurity in the region, instead advocating dialogue.

He has maintained a low profile in recent months.