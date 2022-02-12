The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba, has handed over the duties and responsibilities of the Force Public Relations Department to his deputy, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, according to an official statement.

Mr Adejobi, whose appointment takes immediate effect, will serve as substantive FPRO, a statement from the Force Headquarters said on Saturday.

He takes over from Frank Mba, who was nominated for the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

Mr Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan where he studied Archeology and Geography.

He also holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University. He was once the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Ogun State Command as well as Lagos State Police Command.

The statement said Mr Adejobi is an experienced communicator and image manager who has achieved great strides in his previous appointments.

“He is a member of several professional bodies and associations which include: Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); International Public Relations Association (IPRA); Pointman Leadership Institute, USA; International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria,” the statement read.

He can be reached by the general public on 08037168147.