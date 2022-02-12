Christopher Zakka, the chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) election, has defeated his closest challenger and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Murtala Karshi, alias Yamarayi, in his polling unit.

Mr Zakka, alias Maikalangu, recorded the resounding victory in his polling unit 004 at Ecwa Church Garki village.

The presiding officer in the unit counted 183 votes in favour of Mr Zakka against the 11 votes polled by Mr Karshi of the APC.

PDP also won the councillorship election in the unit with 155 votes, as APC polled only 32 votes.

Efforts are being made to get results from Mr Karshi’s polling unit.

The Supreme Court confirmed Mr Karshi as the APC’s chairmanship candidate of the APC on Thursday, barely 48 hours to the local elections holding in all the six council areas of the FCT on Saturday.

The verdict of the Supreme Court resolved the party’s intra-party rancour that had left it without a definite chairmanship candidate for AMAC, the council area that hosts the Nigeria’s seat of power, until just two days to the election.

AMAC chairman calls on voters to be calm

Meanwhile, the outgoing chairman of AMAC, Abdullahi Candido, who also of the APC, on Saturday, urged voters to remain calm as they cast their votes for their preferred candidates in the FCT Area Council polls.

The chairman said this after he cast his vote at about 11:20 a.m. in polling unit 002, Jiwa ward in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it took Mr Candido, who was in company with his wife, few minutes to cast his vote.

Mr Candido, who spoke with journalists shortly after he cast his vote, applauded the voting process.

“I am happy that the voting is going on smoothly. The officials are on ground and the voters are conducting themselves well.

“I am glad that democracy is being deepened, however, I wish to advice voters to be calm and vote for their preferred candidates or party of their choices, according to their conscience.

“Nobody should feel intimidated. Vote for your preferred candidates for true service to be consolidated from where we stopped,” he said. (NAN)