The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure effective and timely upload of polling unit results on its result viewing (IREV) portal.

The Director of CDD, Idayat Hassan, made the call on Saturday in a statement.

Ms Hassan noted that when election results are uploaded on the electoral umpire’s portal in time, it would enhance transparency, credibility and confidence in the process.

She also called on the security agencies to demonstrate neutrality by creating the enabling environment for a fair contest by all contestants in the race.

Recalling the Anambra governorship election where the security agencies received huge commendation from all and sundry, the director charged the security officers on duty to be above board in their dealings before, during and after the poll.

She said the organisation had deployed observers to the six area councils to monitor the poll and ensure improved and quality election.

According to her, observers help build public confidence in the honesty of electoral processes.

Ms Hassan said that the CDD also unveiled an Election Analysis Centre (EAC) for the FCT poll to provide accurate and real-time analysis of events in the build-up to the polls, election day and post-election period in a more captivating, enriching and systematic manner.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that 478 candidates drawn from 14 political parties will contest chairmanship and councillorship positions across six council areas in the FCT local elections.

The six area councils in the FCT are Abaji, Kwali, Bwari, Kuje, Gwagwalada and Abuja Municipal (AMAC).

NAN reports that the parties that are fielding candidates in the election include Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Others are the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), African Action Congress (AAC) and Labour Party (LP).