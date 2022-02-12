The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in two polling units in the Presidential Villa in the ongoing council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

APC defeated its closest rival, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the polling units 021 and 022 in the Aso Rock, which is under the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Aso Rock houses the offices and official residences of President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, who are both of the APC.

It also houses many Nigerian elites.

Announcing the result on Saturday, the presiding officer of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) at PU 021 in the Villa, declared that the APC polled 79 votes in the chairmanship election while PDP polled 36.

In the councillorship election in the same polling unit, APC polled 84 votes to defeat PDP which garnered 30 votes.

At PU 022, APC polled 41 votes while PDP polled 33 in the chairmanship election. APC also won the councillorship election in the polling unit with 44 votes to defeat the PDP which polled 30 votes.

However, at PU 121 in the Villa, the only registered voter voted for the PDP in both the chairmanship and councillorship election. The results were declared at about 2:30p.m.

The fourth polling unit in the Villa with number 122 recorded zero turnout of voters.