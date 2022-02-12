Over 2,000 voters have yet to cast their votes at PU 004, Bonugo Primary School, Kwali as of 12:00 p.m.

This is majorly because the BVAS (Card Readers) has not been functioning for almost an hour.

Voters in the polling units, who turned out in large numbers, have since verified their names on the register and are waiting to vote, their frustration visible.

A member of the cabinet of Kwali Area Council, Aliyu Adamu, told PREMIUM TIMES that the BVAS had not worked for over 40 minutes.

He said electorates, who have voted so far, are not up to 40 – in a polling unit with over 3,000 registered voters.

Mr Adamu, who said the malfunctioning device has left voters frustrated and disenfranchised, expressed his disappointment at the electoral umpire, INEC, for doing almost nothing to salvage the situation.

Similarly, a PDP agent, Silas Emmanuel, said he is disappointed in Nigeria’s electoral processes. He also accused INEC of lying to Nigerians about the device.

“We are frustrated. Honestly, I am disappointed in the election process in this country. The normal card reader we were using before is way better than this thing.

“We had five polling units here before now they merged into one. See the crowd, not up to 40 people have voted. I don’t know why INEC lied and said they tested it and it’s working,” he said.

At the moment, INEC officials and security personnel are writing and distributing numbers on a piece of paper.

This, they said, is to help organise the crowd.

The voting exercise is being delayed and voters are considering going back to their houses.

The polling unit at Bonugo Primary School is one of those with the largest number of registered voters.