The Divisional Police Station, Uli, in Ihiala Local Government Area, Anambra, was on Friday attacked by some yet-to-be-identified assailants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the gunmen launched an attack on the community on Thursday but were repelled by a combined team of policemen and vigilantes.

According to the source, the gunmen later regrouped and attacked the police station in retaliation for the humiliating experience.

Confirming the incident, Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, said the attack was foiled.

Mr Ikenga said the station has been secured there was no loss of personnel, adding that one of the operational vehicles, a Lexus 330, used by the assailants, was recovered at the scene.

“The station is in good condition and no personnel or arms were lost,” Mr Ikenga revealed.

He said Mr Echeng Echeng, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, had commended the personnel for their gallantry.

He assured of the command’s firmness and readiness to enhance public safety and peace in the state.

“Due to the superior firepower of the police operatives, the attackers abandoned one of their operational vehicles, a Lexus 330 black colour, and fled the scene.

”Meanwhile, the area has since been fortified by the operatives of the command and operations are ongoing,” he said. (NAN)