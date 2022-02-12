Some voters at polling unit 031 of the Kuje Central area council are yet to cast their votes due to the malfunctioning BVAS (Card Readers) as of 10:10 a.m.

Those who have successfully verified their names on the registers pasted at the unit were not allowed to vote because the BVAS could not identify their faces.

Awwal Mahmud, the presiding officer, said they were having issues identifying voters in the BVAS.

His assistant, Farida Lawal, said she has not been able to verify anyone with the BVAS since voting commenced.

“The instruction they gave us is that if there is no verification, no voting,” Mr Mahmud told PREMIUM TIMES.

The Registration Area Technician (RATECH) who does not want his name in print was seen trying to fix the malfunctioning BVAS of the polling unit.

Voters of the polling unit, who have verified their names on the register, were seen waiting for the BVAS to be fixed in order for them to cast their votes.

A voter, who identified himself as Gideon, told PREMIUM TIMES that he hoped the time to stop voting at the polling unit would be extended because they never started on time.

“As you can see, they’re trying to fix the BVAS. Once they’re done, I will cast my vote and leave,” he said.

Also, opposite it, PU 029 of Kuje Central, is yet to commence voting as of 9: 44 am. The Presiding officer, Nwakwo Aosi, said they are already late and that they are trying to set up the voting stands for operation.

Some voters were seen queuing up for the process to begin, while others were trying to verify their names on the voters register pasted on the wall of the PU.