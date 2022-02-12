The ongoing Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections have witnessed a high turnout of voters in many parts of Kuje and Kwali council areas.

PREMIUM TIMES reporters are on the ground monitoring the election in the six council areas of the FCT – Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abuja Municipal.

Our reporters in the Kuje and Kwali area councils have reported a higher voter turnout compared to previous elections.

At polling unit 001, Kwali health care centre, voters were seen trying to find their names on the register, while others were queuing to vote.

At the Kuje Central polling unit 001, a large crowd of voters was waiting for electoral officers to commence the process.

At polling unit 018, old ECWA DCC secretariat, Kwali, a few voters have been able to verify their names, while others were waiting.

Our reporter also saw a high turnout of voters at Naharagi Sabo PU 003 Abaji.

There are over 400 candidates jostling for the six chairmanship positions, one for each of the six FCT area councils and 62 councillors across the area councils.