Nigeria, on Friday, recorded an additional fatality from the coronavirus pandemic, with 47 fresh cases reported across eight states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new fatality was recorded after one week of consistently reporting no fatality and huge reduction in daily infections.

Following the death recorded on Friday, the fatality rose to 3,140 from 3,139 since February 5, 2022, when three deaths were recorded.

However, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in an update shared on its Facebook page Saturday morning, noted that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 253,970, with active cases put at 20,513.

With no backlog of infections and discharges, NCDC stated that Nigeria has successfully treated and discharged 230,317 people nationwide so far.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, came first on the log with 22 cases.

FCT, Kwara and Osun states followed on the log with five cases each, while Delta and Kaduna states recorded three cases each.

While Jigawa State reported two cases, Nasarawa and Rivers states reported a single case each.

The centre added that eight states: Bauchi, Ekiti, Kano, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Friday.