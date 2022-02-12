The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced changes in the result viewing portal less than 12 hours to the area council poll in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

INEC is statutorily empowered to conduct elections into the six area councils of the territory. The councils are; Abaji, Kwali, Kuje, Gwagwalada, Bwari and Abuja Municipal.

The commission, in a statement on Friday by its National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said changes had been made to the Uniform Resource Locator.

The portal allows citizens to view copies of election results as compiled and recorded at polling units upon the conclusion of voting at an election

According to the statement, the URL to the page, which is the internet address, has been changed from www.inecelectionresults.com to www.inecelectionresults.ng.

On Thursday, YIAGA Africa had called the attention of the electoral umpire to the result viewing portal.

“Dear @inecnigeria its 14hrs to the #FCTAreaCouncilElections2022 and the Election Results Viewing portal is down and inaccessible. When will the site be fixed to enable citizens access polling units results in tomorrow’s election?” YIAGA had tweeted.

The Commission stated that all previous information and credentials on the old domains remain valid.

It said the migration was to ensure optimum performance.

Read the statement in full:

INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION

PRESS RELEASE

The INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV)

The INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) has been updated to ensure optimum performance and accountability.

The Uniform Resource Locator (URL) has been migrated from www.inecelectionresults.com to www.inecelectionresults.ng.

All previously registered user credentials from the old URL remain valid on this new URL.

Notification emails containing the new URL will be sent to all registered users.

The notification to this effect has been uploaded to the Commission’s social media platforms.

Festus Okoye Esq.

National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee

11th February 2022.