Ahead of Saturday’s Area Council elections, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, has warned residents against carrying out any form of violence before, during or after the poll.

The minister, who called for the active and peaceful participation of FCT residents in the elections, said security agencies are under strict directives to bring the full weight of the law on errant individuals or groups who may attempt to breach the peace in whatever guise.

These were contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, on Thursday.

While he noted that the attention of the national and international community is on the elections, Mr Bello urged parents, traditional, community and religious leaders to caution their wards, subjects and members of their congregation against engaging in acts that could disrupt its peaceful conduct.

And conducting a smooth election is not the responsibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission alone, but also that of the electorate, he said.

“The FCT is a symbol of Nigeria’s unity where every citizen has an equal stake in its affairs and called on all contestants and political parties to commit themselves to peace before, during and after the election because, after the elections, we must all return back to being brothers and sisters bound by the love for country and the desire to see her grow.

“I, therefore, call on residents and contestants to use the council poll to truly demonstrate the unity of all Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious or political affiliations.

“The electorate in the FCT, therefore bear a burden of responsibility of ensuring a peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections,” part of the statement read.

Residents of the FCT were also advised to call on the relevant authorities should they witness any activities that run contrary to the laid down election guidelines.

The elections are scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 12.

A total of 1,373,492 registered voters are expected to participate in the elections for Chairmen and Councillors, in 2,229 polling units.

Already, INEC has deployed 2,822 Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and 12,000 ad hoc staff for the elections.

The sensitive materials were collected from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).