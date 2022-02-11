Nigeria on Thursday recorded 48 additional coronavirus infections across eight states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Friday morning, show that the country’s infection toll has increased to 253,923.

NCDC noted that the death toll still stands at 3,139, as no fatalities were recorded on Thursday.

With no backlog of infections and discharges, the disease centre stated that Nigeria has successfully treated and discharged 230,293 people, while 20,515 people are still down with the virus nationwide.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, came first on the log with 15 cases, followed by Cross River State with 12 cases.

FCT also recorded eight infections, and followed closely by Plateau State with seven cases.

While Ogun State reported two cases, four states – Abia, Delta, Oyo, and Rivers – recorded a single case each.

NCDC also noted that six states – Bauchi, Ekiti, Gombe, Nasarawa, Osun, Ondo, and Sokoto- reported that they recorded no cases on Thursday.