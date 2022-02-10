The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Thursday, ordered a serving member of the House of Representatives, Gabriel Zock, to be remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over N185 million fraud allegation.

Halilu Yusuf, the trial judge, issued the order of remand after the lawmaker was arraigned by the anti-graft agency on charges of advanced fee fraud, otherwise known as 419.

The crime is dubbed 419 after the section of the law that criminalises the act.

Mr Zock who represents Kachia Kagarko Federal Constituency of Kaduna State in the House of Representatives, will, by the court’s order remain in custody till February 16.

He is being tried by the EFCC on two counts of allegedly defrauding his victim to the tune of N185 million.

The House of Representatives member was said to have swindled Adeyemi Kamar of the amount under the pretext that he would assist the victim to influence the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to secure Right of Occupancy (R of O) for his property at Guzape, an upscale area of Abuja.

Mr Zock, however, pleaded not guilty, to the charges when read to him on Thursday.

Battle for bail

EFCC’s counsel, Maryam Ahmed, asked the court to remand the federal lawmaker in prison pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

The lawmaker, who was brought to court from EFCC custody, had no legal representation to make a case for hearing of his bail motion already filed.

In a bid to rescue him, the trial judge, Mr Yusuf, appointed Adebara Adeniyi as counsel for him for the purpose of arraignment and bail.

The EFCC’S counsel, however, stood her ground that the application of the defendant filed on February 9 was not due for hearing and that she needed to study and respond to all the fundamental issues raised in the bail request.

Although Mr Adeniyi made an oral application for the bail of the federal lawmaker, Mr Yusuf overruled him on the grounds that a written application had already been filled by another lawyer.

The judge subsequently ordered that the lawmaker be remanded in the EFCC’s custody till February 16 when his bail motion could be heard.

Charges

In one of the two counts preferred against Mr Zock, EFCC alleged that he, sometime in 2015, “with intent to defraud, obtained” N150 milllion from one Adeyemi Kamar under the pretext “that he was going to facilitate and obtain title documents (Right of Occupancy) from the Federal Minister of the Federal Capital Territory for a parcel of land at Guzape District.”

In the second count, the EFCC also alleged that Mr Zock also, in 2015, obtained N35million from Mr Kamar under the same circumstance for the same purpose.

The charges disclosed that the alleged offences are contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.