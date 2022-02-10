First Lady Aisha Buhari on Thursday travelled from Kaduna to Abuja by train, a move her aide said was meant to encourage more Nigerians to use that mode of transportation.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mrs Buhari arrived in Kaduna from Kano by air and then decided to travel by train to Abuja.

She was in the company of her younger brother, Mahmud Ahmad, also known as Modi, and a few aides.

Those familiar with her movement said the train left Kaduna at 4 pm and arrived in Abuja at past 6 pm.

Our sources said Mrs Buhari and members of her immediate family have travelled by air since her husband came to power in 2015. The family has always travelled by planes provided by the presidential air fleet.

This is the first time she would make a long journey by any other mode of transportation, one of her associates told PREMIUM TIMES.

Following incessant kidnappings on the Kaduna-Abuja road, many Nigerian commuters have abandoned the route and have resorted to travelling between the two cities by train.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has invested heavily in the revamping of Nigeria’s rail sector.

Apart from the Abuja-Kaduna line, the Lagos-Ibadan railway has also effectively roared back to life.

A few other rail lines across the country have also been rehabilitated or are being revamped.