The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the primary election of Murtala Karshi as the validly nominated candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council polls.

This comes barely 48 hours to the local government election slated to hold on Saturday.

Mr Karshi’s emergence as the flagbearer of the APC was voided by the Court of Appeal following an appeal lodged by Suleiman Gwagwa – an aspirant in the APC primaries for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Mr Karshi and the APC were the appellants while Mr Gwagwa and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But in a unanimous judgement of a five-member panel of the Supreme Court on Thursday, Helen Ogunwumiju, who prepared the lead decision, held that the Court of Appeal was wrong to have upturned the judgement of the trial court which affirmed Mr Karshi’s candidacy of the APC.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had on December 3, 2021, dismissed the judgement of the FCT High Court which said the Mr Gwagwa’s suit was statute-barred.

Bababangida Hassan, a judge of the FCT High Court, had held the Mr Gwagwa filed his suit outside of the 14 days statutorily allowed by the Electoral Act, whenever there is a dispute in the course of an election.

Judgement

In the judgement, which was read by Centus Nweze, the Supreme Court upheld Mr Karshi’s candidacy for the Saturday council elections in the FCT.

“The 1st appellant (Mr Karshi) whose name was submitted by the 2nd appellant (APC) to the 2nd respondent (INEC) for the general election of chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council, remains the valid candidate for the election,” the apex declared.

Also, the Supreme Court imposed a N5 million fine on Mr Gwagwa in favour of Mr Karshi and the APC.

Backstory

Mr Gwagwa had filed a suit at the FCT High Court challenging the outcome of the APC primaries for the AMAC Chairmanship position.

But the court dismissed the suit on the grounds that it was statute-barred.

Mr Hassan, the presiding judge, held that Mr Gwagwa, who had filed his suit 16 days upon when the 3rd respondent, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), received a letter dated May 25, 2021 on May 28, 2021, which substituted his name with the 1st respondent, Murtala Karshi, failed to meet the 14 days required by law, within which to seek redress.

Dissatisfied with the trial court’s verdict, Mr Gwagwa approached the Court of Appeal in Abuja, where he sought to nullify the decision.

On December 3, 2021, the Court of Appeal , sitting in Abuja, dismissed the judgement of the FCT High Court.

The appellate court held that that Mr Gwagwa won the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmanship candidacy for the 2022 AMAC council election.

Danlami Sanchi, a Justice of the Appeal Court who delivered the verdict, said the cause of action occurred when the 3rd respondent (INEC) received the letter of the 2nd respondent (APC) dated 25th May, 2021 on 28th May, 2021, saying that the cause of action was 28th May, not 25th May, 2021, as held by the trial judge.

“The prayers of the appellant at the lower court is hereby sustained and the cross appeal by the respondents dismissed,” he had ruled.

Dissatisfied with the verdict of the Court of Appeal, Mr Karship through his lawyer, Ibrahim Bawa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), approached the Supreme Court, which upheld his candidacy for the Saturday elections.