The House of Representatives has asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited to suspend Oando Plc and other companies allegedly involved in the importation of contaminated fuel into the country. It also directed its Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to probe all importations of PMS and other petroleum products from January till date. These were some of the resolutions that stemmed from the motion of urgent public importance moved by the Chief Whip of the House, Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno) on Thursday. The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, had on Tuesday, accused MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando and Duke Oil of importing the contaminated fuel. However, the claim is contrary to the statement by MRS, one of the oil companies accused of importing the fuel. MRS in a press statement published by PREMIUM TIMES had claimed that the NNPC imported the fuel directly. The statement said “ NNPC is the sole supplier of all PMS in Nigeria. Consequently, NNPC through its trading arm, Duke Oil, supplied a cargo of PMS purchased from international trader Litasco and delivered it with Motor Tanker (MT) Nord Gainer.” Mr Monguno, in the motion, called for investigation into the reported importation of adulterated fuel by the NNPC Limited and the resultant effect on consumers in Nigeria. Speaking in support of the motion, Isiaka Ibrahim (APC, Ogun), said the importation of the adulterated products was possible because people know that there are no consequences for breaking the rules.

He warned that if the same mistake had happened with aviation fuel, the consequences would have been dire.

“This must stop. I want to draw your attention—assuming the so-called contaminated fuel happens to be fuel QAV1, which is aviation fuel.

”Mr Speaker, if they had brought aviation fuel, that is contaminated, and the way vehicles are stopping on the roads, imagine aircraft falling from sky, because of bad fuel,” Mr Ibrahim said.

Also speaking in support of the motion, Magaji Aliu (APC, Jigawa) said the importation of the adulterated fuel could be linked to system collapse.

He added that there are over 11 inspections between importation and fuel stations, noting that there is a compromise in the system.

He said, “there are almost 11 charts before PMS gets to the filling stations. First, at the importation level, there is a company that ascertains the product that is being brought into the country. When it comes to Nigeria, we also test.

“All the marketing companies have independent laboratories to ascertain the quality of the product. For this to happen, it means the system is completely compromised.

“I feel that there should be a more powerful committee to investigate this—heads must roll. Who was there? Who imported, was it NNPC or one of the subsidiaries?” he said.

Taiwo Oluga (APC, Osun), in his contribution, said Mr Kyari should be invited to brief the House on the circumstances that led to the importation of the fuel.

She opposed the interface between the officials and committee.

Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP, Kogi) called for restitution to cab drivers, whose vehicles have been affected by the bad fuel.

He said the focus should not just be on the importers, but also on the regulatory agencies that failed to do their work.

“With the layers of inspection, laboratory checks, it was not discovered until it got to vehicles, the implication is that they choose to look the other way. Unfortunately, that is the reality of our country. Everybody chooses to look the other way.

“The federal government has a responsibility because an agency of government failed in its responsibility and innocent people are suffering,” he said.

The motion was taken when it was put to vote by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who presided over the session.