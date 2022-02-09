Four gunmen said to be members of the pro-Biafra group, IPOB, have been shot dead by Nigerian troops at Ihiala town in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

A statement on Wednesday from the spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, said the gunmen were firing sporadically while trying to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in the town, when the troops, responding to a distress call, “intercepted” them.

The statement did not, however, state when the incident happened.

Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general, said the leader of the gunmen, identified as Ejike, was killed alongside three others during a gun battle with the troops.

“Sadly, one combat vehicle conveying troops was involved in an accident during the operation following a technical fault. One gallant officer and a soldier paid the supreme price in the accident, while two sustained injuries.

“The injured are currently responding to treatment at a military hospital,” Mr Nwachukwu said.

One motorcycle, two pump action double barrel guns, 12 live cartridges and substances suspected to be cannabis were among the items recovered from the suspects, according to the statement.

The army spokesperson appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the military and other security agencies by providing useful information that could help in the fight against crime.

IPOB and its militant wing, Eastern Security Network, have been responsible for deadly attacks in the South-east.

Its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is leading the agitation for the creation of an independent state of Biafra, from the South-east and part of the South-south regions of the country.

Mr Kanu is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony and terrorism in Abuja.