The Senate has confirmed three nominees appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

The nominees are Nnamonso Ekanem and Mahmoud Magaji.

Their appointment was conveyed in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on January 18, where the president sought the Senate’s confirmation.

The nominees who are from Akwa-Ibom and Niger States, are to represent the South-south and North-central zones in the Commission, respectively.

They were confirmed after the Senate considered a report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights & Legal Matters.

Chairman of the committee, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti) who presented the report, informed the Senate that the nominees were appointed by the president pursuant to Section 154, subsections (1) and (3) in conformity with Paragraph 12 (e) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution.

He said the panel, after the screening exercise, found out that the two nominees are fit and proper persons for the appointment as members of the Commission.

The lawmaker also said there was no petition or adverse report against the nominees record checks and other forms of investigations by security agencies did not reveal any negative trace against them.

While he expressed satisfaction with the qualifications, experience, competence and integrity of the nominees, he added that the nominees possess the requisite qualifications to discharge their duties and functions of the Commission if confirmed by the Senate.

The nominnes were confirmed in the Committee of the Whole.