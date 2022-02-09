Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 58 additional coronavirus infections across six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Wednesday morning, show that the new confirmed cases have increased the country’s infection toll since the disease outbreak in 2020 to 253,838.

With no fatalities recorded, the country’s death toll still stands at 3,139.

NCDC noted that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria, and FCT reported a backlog of 15 and six cases respectively for February 7, 2022.

The disease centre added that Nigeria has successfully treated and discharged 230,211 people including community discharges.

Apart from Lagos and FCT, the breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Edo and Delta States in the South-south reported five and four cases respectively.

While Kano and Rivers States reported two cases each, Kaduna State recorded a single case.

NCDC added that seven states: Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Tuesday.