Four days after killing at least 12 persons in Daraga, residents of the village on Tuesday said the terrorists have stopped them from evacuating the bodies for burial.

Daraga is in Maru Local Government, one of the worst hit areas in Zamfara State.

In a special report carried by BBC Hausa Tuesday morning and monitored by PREMIUM TIMES, residents said they could not bury their dead because the bandits are still around the village.

An anonymous source who spoke to the BBC said his house was completely burnt down, with his brother and boss in the shop killed.

“As I speak to you, there is no single person in that community because we have all fled from the place. 12 people were confirmed killed while several others were injured during the attack. Eight of my friends were killed. The bandits are still around the villàge and have stopped us from retrieving the dead bodies for proper burial.

“We tried calling security agents but to no avail. To be honest with you, the security agents in Dan Kurmi (a larger community neighbouring Daraga) could not match the bandits. There is nothing they cannot do because they have more sophisticated weapons and are many in number,” he said.

According to him, residents have deserted the village to various communities, including Dan Kurmi, Bena, Zargado (all in Zamfara state) and as far as Wasagu and Unashi in Kebbi State.

Mohammed Shehu, the Zamfara police command spokesperson, did not respond to SMS and calls on the situation at Daraga.