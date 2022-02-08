The Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives has summoned the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to explain the inflow into the country’s foreign reserves.

The committee also asked the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to appear before it alongside their permanent secretaries and directors of finance.

Other ministers asked to appear before the committee are: Ali Pantami, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, and Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of Health.

Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun), the chairman of the committee, issued the directive on Tuesday during the hearing into 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 reports of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

CBN appearance

Officials of the CBN led by C.I. Iguadunasue, had appeared before the committee to explain queries raised by the OAuGF report on accounts belonging to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The committee is investigating the alleged non-disclosure of over $40 million recovered funds during those years.

However, the CBN team could not give satisfactory answers to issues raised by the committee. Consequently, the committee resolved that the CBN boss must appear before the committee to provide answers.

Mr Oke ruled that the CBN should provide the details of the inflow into the foreign reserves of the federation.

Summoning of ministers

While announcing the summon of the ministers, Mr Oke said the Ministry of Works had asked for extension for five different times. He then directed the clerk of the committee to write a letter to Mr Fashola to appear before the committee.

“We have invited the Ministry of Works and over five times they have written us to ask for more times, we cannot continue like this.

“For the last time, even though the permanent secretary is the chief account officer of the ministry pursuant to section 20 of procurement Act, do a letter to the Minister.

“Copy the Chief of Staff to the President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Attorney General of the Federation – that the Minister should bring the permanent secretary, director of finance to appear before this committee within seven days.

“Similarly, this ruling applies to the Ministry of Interior, the minister should bring the Permanent Secretary, the CG Immigration, the CG Fire Service and CG Civil Defence.

“Same applies to the Federal Ministry of Health, the Primary Healthcare Development Agency and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy,” he said.

The committee did not state the actual date the officials are to appear before it