A supporter of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Yusuf Baban-Yola, 43, has been remanded in prison for allegedly insulting the Lamido of Adamawa, Barkindo Aliyu-Musdafa.

The chief magistrate court I in Yola, on Monday, ordered the remand of Mr Baban-Yola who was arraigned by the police following a complaint from the emirate council.

How it started

Mr Baban-Yola was allegedly angry with a politician, Bako DDK, who on a radio programme had accused Mr Abubakar of failing to impact the lives of the people of Adamawa while he was vice president.

In a programme last week on NAS F.M, Mr DDK, who is a supporter of President Muhammadu, reeled out the achievements of the president in the state and dared the Atiku camp to come forward and mention those of Mr Abubakar.

He said the president has done what Mr Abubakar did not do by appointing many people from Adamawa into positions at the federal level.

“Unlike the former vice president, who can you mention that rose through him from Adamawa? In my previous programme, I challenged Atiku’s supporter (s) to mention a developmental project done by the former vice president, but up to date they have not,” Mr DDK said.

But immediately after the programme, Mr Baban-Yola engaged Mr DDK on phone and told him to stay away from Mr Abubakar.

While Mr Baban-Yola rained insults on Mr DDK, the latter pleaded that he had respect for him. He said the radio programme was purely political and his statements were not made to demean the personality of the former vice president.

But Mr Baban-Yola was not appeased.

“Even if your father is the Lamido of Adamawa, I will f**k the Lamido. Let’s see tomorrow, I will deal with you even if your father is the National Security Adviser, go to Aso Rock Villa and report me.

“You are in Jimeta just like myself, I will deal with you. F**k you with your politics. Is Atiku your mate? Is he your son? I will show you I have influence in this land,” the furious Mr Baban-Yola said.

Court session

Following the outburst, Mr Baban-Yola was arraigned before the court on a three-count charge of cyberstalking, use of insulting or abusive language and inciting public disturbance.

The police said Mr Baban-Yola’s action contravened section 24 of Cybercrime Prohibition and Prevention Act 2015 and sections 385 and 80 of the Penal Code law of the state.

The prosecutor, Iliya Akawu, an inspector of police, told the court that the Commissioner of Police had on February 6 received a letter from the Adamawa Emirate Council, dated February 5.

The police said the letter revealed that sometime in February, Mr Baban-Yola of Sarkin Wuta Street Shinco in Jimeta town, insulted the traditional ruler while communicating on cell phone with one Bako D.D.K. of Yola South LGA.

According to the police, the defendant used abusive, insultive, derogatory and heavily vulgar language against the monarch.

The police said such language against the person and integrity of the Lamido of Adamawa was capable of inciting civil unrest and disturbance of public peace and order within and among his subjects.

The prosecution added that the insults had gone viral on social media, causing palpable tension in and around the state.

After the case was mentioned, counsel to the defendant, Ruth Gbah, applied for the bail of her client, saying that the offences for which he is standing trial are bailable in nature.

But the prosecutor, Mr Akawu, objected to the application for bail, saying there was tension in the state considering the personality involved, and prayed the court to refuse it.

Chief Magistrate Abdullahi Digil adjourned the matter to Tuesday, February 8, for ruling on the bail application.