Without data from Lagos State, the epicentre of the coronavirus disease in Nigeria, the country on Monday recorded 53 new infections across 10 states of the federation.

This was revealed in the latest update released by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Monday night.

With the new confirmed cases, the country’s infection toll has increased to 253,780, while the death toll still stands at 3,139, as no fatality was recorded on Monday.

NCDC stated that Nigeria has successfully treated and discharged 230,144 people, including community discharges, while 20,496 people are still down with the virus nationwide.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Gombe State in the North-east topped the infection chart with 16 cases, followed by Rivers and Cross River States in the South-south with 12 and eight cases, respectively.

While the duo of Kaduna and Niger States recorded four cases each, Kwara State reported three cases.

The duo of Bayelsa and Kano States also recorded two cases each, while South-western states of Ogun and Oyo recorded a single case each.

NCDC noted that Ekiti, Ondo, Plateau, and Sokoto states reported that they recorded no cases on Monday.