The Ibrahim Shekarau faction has rejected the decision of the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the crisis in the Kano State chapter of the party.

The faction stated this on Monday in response to a letter addressed to ‘stakeholders’ by the Governor of Yobe State and national chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai-Mala Buni, stating the decision of the national leadership of the party on the crisis.

Mr Buni had inaugurated an harmonisation committee ”to ensure inclusive structures in the crisis-riden Kano chapter”.

In the letter signed by his chief of staff, Abbdullahi Gashua, Mr Buni said the party has appointed the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and a senator, Abba Ali, to supervise the harmonisation of the party structures and ensure consensus.

The letter stated that “stakeholders at the reconciliation meetings came to a consensus on the following irreducible minimums, including but not limited to the following:

“That H.E (DR) Abbdullahi Umar Ganduje is the undisputed APC leader in Kano State and as leader, he is encouraged to demonstrate leadership to accommodating key stakeholders.

“That the court cases are totally unhelpful to the two sides as none can win future election without the other.

“That in order for us to build one APC community and not a community of APC groups in Kano, Governor who is the leader is encouraged to expand the participatory space to all stakeholders in the spirit of justice and fair play.

“That justice demands not only sharing of party positions at all levels but providing some guarantee of comfort to some of the key stakeholders who harbour some sense of alienation, the letter stated.

“From the totality of the above conclusions, each side, taking into cognizance its strength, was tasked to articulate its position on how harmonisation of party executives at all levels can be done in order to bring the two sides together as one family, thereby achieving genuine and sustainable reconciliation.

“The two sides were reminded of the fact that genuine reconciliation can only be attained by compromise. Meaning that none of the two sides can have 100% of its demands and that you cannot lack what you give, you only lack what you keep.

“Having taken all issues into consideration and in the overall interest of our Kano State Stakeholders and entire membership of our great party, the party resolves to direct as follows:

“To widely consult with the identified critical stakeholders of the party with a view to coming up with an all-inclusive party structure based on CONSENSUS.

Terms of reference

A bottom-top Caucus shall be constituted at each Local Government Area. The Caucus shall have the following as members:

a) Serving Senator, if he is from the Local Government

b) Serving Member, House of Representatives, if he is from the Local

Government

c) Serving Member, State House of Assembly, if he is from the Local

Government

d) Serving Council Chairman and his Deputy

) Hon. Commissioner from the Local Government

f) Special Advisers from the Local Government

g) Member of CECPC from the Local Government

i) Hon. Minister from the Local Government

j) One woman to be nominated by His Excellency in due consultation with Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau.

1. Each Local Government Caucus will meet and come up with a proposed structure for all Wards and Local Governments.

2. The proposed structure will be forwarded to the joint National/State Committee for final vetting or amendment as the

case may be.

3. All Caucus members are RESTRICTED to only their Local Government Areas.

4. The National/State Joint Supervisory Committee reserves the right

to adopt or amend any proposal submitted to it by the Local Government Caucus.

5. The National/State Joint Supervisory Committee has the following

as members:

i H.E. (Dr) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

ii. Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau

il. HE. Bello Muhammad Matawalle

iv. Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara

V. Sen. Abba Ali

Vi. Secretariat

6. The Committee will sit in Kano State and will have 7 days within which to complete and submit its report.

7. The State Supervisory Committee is to be headed by H.E (Dr) Abdullah Umar Ganduje, the Executive Governor of Kano State, who is the party leader and to be assisted by Sen Ibrahim Shekarau.

Shekarau faction rejects decision

But in response, the Ibrahim Shekarau faction said Mr Buni’s letter failed to reflect on the proposals and submissions made by both groups during reconciliation meetings.

The response is contained in a letter co-signed by Mr Shekarau, who is also the senator representing Kano Central, Barau Jibrin, senator for Kano North, and four members of the House of Representatives, including; Nasiru Abdua, Tijjani Jobe, Sha’aban Sharada and Haruna Dederi and the chairperson, Buhari support group, Shehu Dalhatu.

“We, the undersigned, hereby write to acknowledge the receipt of your letter dated 7th February, 2022 in respect of the above subject matter, which was submitted to the Leader of our Forum, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (Sardaunan Kano).

“Once again, we appreciate your tireless concern and efforts to “restore sanity and bring back unity of purpose and re-enact the trust among the APC, Kano State family”.

“You may wish to recall that since the commencement of the reconciliation moves, several meetings were held at your instance and submissions made by both sides relating to the proposed composition of harmonized leadership of our party in Kano State at all levels.

“We had anticipated that the communication from you would be reflective of the proposals and/or submissions made to you.

“Regrettably however, your said letter to us never contained the proposals and/or submissions put forward by both sides, nor even made specific reference to them.

“Furthermore, to our utter dismay and disenchantment, the letter had even gone viral in the social media emanating from Kano State Government circles even before reaching us, mischievously paraded as conclusive evidence that the party would be surrendered to the “H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje faction.”

“In the circumstances therefore, we are constrained to notify you Sir, that the entirety of the content of your letter is totally unacceptable to us.

“Once more, we wish to reiterate our firm commitment to the promotion and preservation of the integrity of our great party and its leadership.

“We wish you Allah’s guidance and protection as you continue to pilot the affairs of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the group said in the letter.