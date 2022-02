President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday returned to Abuja after participating in the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, and Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, were among those who welcomed the president at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

While in Addis Ababa, the Nigerian leader, apart from participating fully in the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government, held various bilateral meetings with some African leaders.

The theme of the deliberation was: “Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.’’

Mr Buhari, who also met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia, commended him for maintaining peace and unity in that country, and for ensuring fairness and justice in development.

The two leaders also agreed that African growth and development would require strong, visionary leadership that will cater for the needs of the people, and effectively strengthen institutions that encourage peaceful co-existence, while providing disincentives to conflicts and coups.

Mr Buhari also received a comprehensive briefing on the coup attempt to oust President Umaru Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, on the sidelines of the African Union Summit, on Sunday.

NAN reports that the coup was, however, aborted by loyal forces in that country.

The Nigerian leader met with Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau, Suzi Barbosa, who made a graphic presentation of the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order in her country.

The president was accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Health Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai, were also on the trip.

