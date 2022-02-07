There was gridlock on the Kubwa expressway in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, Monday evening.

The gridlock was caused by a road accident involving a truck and a Toyota RAV 4 vehicle.

At the scene of the accident, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and some road users struggled to pull the vehicle from beneath the truck.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that while the rescue operation was on, the gridlock continued, with motorists stuck for about an hour.

Some motorists were seen driving on the wrong side of the road to beat the traffic.

The Kubwa expressway links the Abuja city centre with satellite towns like Kubwa, Jikoyi and Gwarimpa.