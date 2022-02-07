There is gridlock on the Kubwa expressway in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.
The gridlock is believed to have been caused by a road accident involving some vehicles.
Scores of vehicles were stuck on the road at about 4:30 p.m. Monday with some motorists seen driving on the wrong side of the road to beat the traffic.
Details later…
