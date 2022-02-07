The Niger State Government has restricted movement in Rafi and Shiroro local government areas of the state being troubled by banditry.

Earlier, residents said the government had imposed a curfew on Kagara, the council headquarters of Rafi; and Tegina town which had recorded repeated attacks.

A resident of Kagara, Hassan Ahmad, said people were ordered to remain indoors from 5.p.m till 10.a.m while security forces were seen patrolling the area.

He said motorists were allowed to ply the dangerous highway from Tegina Junction, linking Kagara and Birnin Gwari in Kaduna, only from 10:a.m.

But the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmad Matane, told PREMIUM TIMES that the government did not impose a curfew in the areas but only restricted movement of persons for an ongoing security patrol.

Mr Matane said the security patrol taking place in Shiroro and Rafi council areas will last until the security agents review their operational plan, depending on the severity of threat posed by the bandits.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently directed the military to respond robustly to killings and kidnappings by bandits in Niger State.

Attacks by armed groups have continued in the North-west and Niger State despite repeated government assurance to address the challenge.

Officials said over 151, 380 people, mostly peasant farmers, were displaced in the state by the activities of bandits in the last two years.

The displaced persons were registered in 13 local government areas, with Rafi council area, neighbouring Zamfara, topping the chart with 28,987 displaced persons.