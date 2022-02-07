The Ibrahim Shekarau faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State says it will accept only a “just, fair and equitable sharing formula” for the composition of the executive committees of the party in the state.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by seven members of the group and issued to journalists on Sunday night.

It will be recalled that the national leadership of APC had met with the warring parties on Saturday where it was agreed that the state executive committee of the party would be shared between the two camps.

The national leadership announced that it will release the sharing formula on Monday and deploy a committee to ensure full compliance with it in the composition of the executive committee.

The faction in its statement called on APC members in Kano State to remain calm and loyal to the party until the reconciliation process comes to an end.

The statement was jointly signed by Ibrahim Shekarau (Senator Kano Central), Barau Jibrin (Senator Kano North), Tijjani Jobe (D/Tofa/Rimingado Federal Constituency), Nasiru Gabasawa (Gezawa/Gabasawa Federal Constituency), Haruna Dederi (Karaye/Rogo Federal Constituency), Sha’aban Sharada (Kano Municipal Federal Constituency) and Shehu Dalhatu (Chairman, Buhari Support Group), the group said they have not taken final decision on the crisis.

The statement read in part:

“As we await the proposals of the National Leadership, we assure our teeming supporters that we shall closely study such proposals and accept only what is just, fair and equitable in the interest of ensuring inclusiveness in our party and strengthening party cohesion

“We the undersigned, hereby reaffirm our total support and commitment to the promotion and development of the ideals of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State and Nigeria in general.

“Everyone is aware of the efforts initiated by the National Leadership of our party aimed at finding possible ways and means of amicably resolving the crises bedevilling the Kano State chapter of our great party. We wish to commend this great initiative of the National Leadership.

“We wish to unequivocally state that, up to this moment of issuing this statement, there is no final decision taken and/or conclusion reached in the reconciliation process going on.

“This is in spite of the fact that we are beneficiaries in the two judgements in Suits Nos. FCT/HC/CV/2030/2021 of 30/11/2021, and FCT/HC/CV/2532/2021 of 17/12/2021 respectively relating to the party leadership in our state.

“We wish to call on every party member in Kano State to remain calm and loyal to the party until the reconciliation process comes to an end.

“We thank you all, for your continued support and prayers as we continue to stand for truth and justice in the party.”