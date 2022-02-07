Nigeria on Sunday recorded 36 coronavirus infections across four states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), late Sunday night, shows that the new confirmed cases have increased the country’s infection toll to 253,727.

With no fatalities recorded, the country’s death toll still stands at 3,139.

NCDC noted that the latest data reflects a corrected computational error of confirmed and discharged cases that occurred during the last week, adding that Taraba State reported a backlog of three infections for February 2, 2022.

The centre added that Nigeria has successfully treated and discharged 230,045 people nationwide, including community discharges since the disease outbreak in 2020.

Apart from the backlog of cases from Taraba State, the data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease came first on the log with 23 infections.

FCT and Osun State followed on the log with five and four cases respectively, while Nasarawa State recorded a single case.

NCDC added that the report includes seven states: Ekiti, Kaduna, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto States with no cases reported on Sunday.