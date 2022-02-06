The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Sunday called on Nigerian citizens living in Ukraine to remain calm, amid growing fears that Russia could invade Ukraine.

The call was contained in a statement by Gabriel Odu, a Media, Public Relations, and Protocol Officer at NiDCOM.

The statement made it clear that Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, had earlier urged Nigerians in Ukraine to be calm and security conscious in view of the strained relations between Ukraine and Russia.

“Dabiri-Erewa has assured that the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine is doing all it can to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians in that country.

“The NiDCOM boss also urged Nigerian citizens in Ukraine to visit the embassy’s website and duly follow the registration processes (available there).

“Meanwhile a statement from the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev has further provided information and necessary action with regards to emergencies and concerns,” the statement quoted Mrs Dabiri-Erewa as saying.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced the increase of U.S. troops in Europe to strengthen North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s (NATO’s) eastern flank as a response to the build-up of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border.

A total of 1,700 troops will be redeployed from the U.S. to Poland, while a further 300 troops are to be sent to Germany.

In turn, some 1,000 U.S. troops currently stationed in Germany will be redeployed to Romania, which shares a border with Ukraine.

(NAN)