A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, says he does not support zoning of political offices “because it has so far yielded no positive results.”

Mr Lamido, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and presidential aspirant, was minister of foreign affairs from 1999 -2003.

His party practises rotation of the presidency of Nigeria between the north and south of the country and allocation of other principal positions on the basis of geo-political zones.

However, that arrangement has been in jeopardy since the death of President Umaru Yar’adua in 2010 and the nomination of his vice, Goodluck Jonathan, as PDP presidential candidate in 2011.

Speaking to BBC Hausa on Saturday as monitored by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Lamido said zoning has been counter-productive.

“Even if they (PDP members) come and talk about zoning, I will tell them no. Because in these days of development, the world has passed the stage of zoning of political offices. What they discuss is how to progress. We should be discussing how best to build our people, how to ensure unity among our people. And I believe we can get that person from any part of the country, so we should not be talking of zoning now,” he said.

Mr Lamido said he has always been a national politician, hence, his decision to always support the best candidate.

“I don’t care whether such persons is a Muslim or Christian, a Hausa or Angas or Yoruba. If he is capable, bring him on. We should forget about this zoning issue because where has it taken us positively as a country?”

Mr Lamido and many other prominent politicians from the north, including former vice president Atiku Abubakar, former Senate president Bukola Saraki, former Kano governor Musa Kwankwaso, and Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal, are believed to be interested in seeking tge PDP presidential ticket in 2023.

Why we visited Obasanjo

Commenting on why leaders of the PDP paid a visit to former president Olusegun Obasanjo, who in 2015 publicly tore up his membership card of the party, Mr Lamido said they were there to save the country.

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has destroyed everything built by the PDP in its 16 years of leadership, hence the decision to “rescue the country.”

“Almost everything done by the PDP has been destroyed by APC. There is high rate of poverty in the country, insecurity is at an alarming rate, lack of unity among people of the country. We sat and deliberated on how to start the mission of saving this country and that was how we decided to meet him (Obasanjo) and we met him and discussed for two hours.

“We only went there to discuss the future of this country and nothing more and we went to him because he knows how to rescue this country. He knows how he left this country in good situation and we know he so much loves Nigeria. So, we went there to beg him on the way forward. And we know that we can only rescue Nigeria through PDP but we also need to talk to everyone who matters in the party, including those who have been offended to make them return to their beloved party,” he said.