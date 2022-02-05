Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, on Saturday, expressed concern over the security situation in the continent.
Addressing the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly in Addis Ababa, Mr Mahamat said “the security situation in the continent today is deeply marked by terrorism and the dangerous resurgence of unconstitutional changes of governments.”
Chairperson of the pan-African bloc said terrorism and violent extremism was Africa’s security challenge in 2021, with international terror links embedded in east, west, and southern Africa.
“The security situation on the continent now calls for a real new approach which should question our peace and security architecture and its correlation with the new destabilizing factors in Africa,” Mr Mahamat said.
The chairperson further said financing the continent’s development through an energetic fight against illicit capital flows and establishment of African financial institutions remained a greater challenge to Africa. (Xinhua/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION