Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, on Saturday, expressed concern over the security situation in the continent.

Addressing the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly in Addis Ababa, Mr Mahamat said “the security situation in the continent today is deeply marked by terrorism and the dangerous resurgence of unconstitutional changes of governments.”

Chairperson of the pan-African bloc said terrorism and violent extremism was Africa’s security challenge in 2021, with international terror links embedded in east, west, and southern Africa.

“The security situation on the continent now calls for a real new approach which should question our peace and security architecture and its correlation with the new destabilizing factors in Africa,” Mr Mahamat said.

The chairperson further said financing the continent’s development through an energetic fight against illicit capital flows and establishment of African financial institutions remained a greater challenge to Africa. (Xinhua/NAN)