The management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, on Friday, announced the postponement of examinations scheduled for the day over the unfortunate death of a former student of the university, Michael Akinniyi, in an accident in the institution’s host community.

The university made the announcement in a statement signed by its registrar, Olugbenga Arajulu, saying the decision was in honour of Mr Akinniyi, who was said to have returned to the university for clearance purposes ahead of his mobilisation for the mandatory National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC).

The university management noted in the statement that it is engaging all relevant stakeholders “on what should be done to address the ugly trend, and put an end to vehicular accidents in the university town”.

The community has been known for incessant road accidents involving trucks that ply the community as an access route between Nigeria’s northern and Southwestern regions, and have most times claimed students’ lives.

The latest incident on Thursday night which claimed the life of Mr Akinniyi, also reportedly claimed two other lives.

Ugly trend

This newspaper learnt that three different accidents had occurred on Thursday, with one leaving three people dead, just a few days after another one happened.

Also, just a week before Thursday’s incident, some students of AAUA tweeted in remembrance of the lives lost in 2021 to similar incidents that sparked protests and subsequently forced the management to shut down the school.

The accident on January 23, 2021, was a ghastly one involving a Dangote truck that left several people, including three siblings and a former student leader, Adesomoju Samuel, dead.

Protest

Earlier on Friday the students of the university staged a peaceful protest and were addressed by the vice-chancellor, Olugbenga Ige, and dean of student affairs, Olusegun Akanbi, both professors, who promised interventions towards averting recurrence.

Akisulure Simbo, the spokesperson for the students’ union on the campus told PREMIUM TIMES that the students have erected another barricade in front of the school because the one at the entrance of the town has not been effective, even as he alleged that hoodlums accept money from truck drivers to allow them passage.

He said: “We already erected another barricade in front of our school. There was one at the entrance of the town, but we noticed it has not been serving its purpose as some hoodlums have been going there to collect money from truck drivers and let them in.

“The trucks are killing our people. The trucks are killing students, they are killing indigenes, they are killing travellers, they are destroying properties. We need intervention as soon as possible.”

Government steps in

In his reaction to the development, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed disappointment with the residents of the community, accusing them of removing barricades mounted to prevent heavy-duty trucks from plying the road.

Mr Akeredolu in a statement by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, lamented that the unfortunate incident was preventable if the barricade mounted had not been moved.

Parts of the statement read: “The incident was not expected given the steps that had been taken to forestall such occurrence after the incessant accidents that have claimed indigenes and students lives in the past.

“In clear terms, Governor Akeredolu had ordered that a barricade be mounted at the troubled portion of the road to prevent heavy-duty trucks from plying that route.

“It is disheartening that some people have turned the barricade mounted by the government to prevent these heavy trucks from plying the road, into a money-making venture. If people truly value lives and understand that whatever money you make at the expense of people’s lives is blood money. This particular incident was highly avoidable.”

While sympathising with the victims of the latest accident, the governor warned all community leaders, youth leaders and residents of the town to desist from moving “this barricade for articulated trucks”.

He added that the government will, henceforth, deploy armed security personnel to man the barricade and deal decisively with anyone found opening them.

Mr Akeredolu assured that construction of the bad portion of the road will commence in no distant time, saying the design for the construction was ready.

“The road, being a federal road, shall not impair Mr Governor’s determination to save lives,” the statement added.