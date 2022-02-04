The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted its National Campaign Council for the February 12 Area Council Elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, announced the members of the party’s council in Abuja on Friday.

He said Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State would chair the Campaign Council while Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State would serve as Secretary.

Mr Bature also listed Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu States as members of the Council.

He listed some of the other members as Walid Jibrin, David Mark, Bukola Saraki, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Ibrahim Idris , Ndudi Elumelu, Philip Aduda, and Uche Ekwunife.

Also among the members are Jerry Gana, Zainab Maina, Gabriel Suswam, Magaret Icheen, and Zainab Kure.

Mr Bature said the Directorate of Organisation and Mobilisation (DOM) would provide Secretariat for the Campaign Council.

He urged all candidates, members of the party and its teeming supporters in the FCT to remain focused and continue to work hard as the PDP marches to victory in the elections.

(NAN)