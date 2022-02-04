Nigeria on Thursday recorded 100 coronavirus infections across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in the latest statistics released on Friday morning, said the country’s infection toll from the disease has increased to 253,505 cases, while the fatality toll still stands at 3,136.

NCDC also noted that a total of 229,893 people have been successfully treated and discharged, including the 158 community discharges reported from FCT and 16 from Imo State.

As of February 2, 2022, NCDC data shows that a total of 20,593 people are still down with the virus nationwide.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the data shows that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, topped the chart with 22 cases, followed by Yobe State with 18 cases.

FCT recorded 15 cases, followed by Ogun and Osun states with seven cases each, and Oyo and Sokoto States with six cases each.

Also, Imo and Kwara states reported five and four cases, respectively, followed by Bauchi and Edo states with three cases each.

The data shows that four states: Delta, Jigawa, Kano, and Nasarawa reported a single case each, while the trio of Ekiti, Ondo, and Rivers states reported that they recorded no cases.