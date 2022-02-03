Following a series of complaints over difficulties they face in their efforts towards procuring their transcriptsefforts towards procuring their transcripts and the consequences such as loss of opportunities by alumni of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, the institution’s management said it has launched a 24-hour transcript processing platform.

The university said the new platform will facilitate the transmission of student’s copies of the electronic transcripts within 24 hours and that applications can be made through the students’ portal.

Graduates of Nigerian universities, including UNILAG, have always lamented the difficult procedures and delay encountered in obtaining their transcripts which sometimes force many to forfeit opportunities that require the use of transcripts.

The university said since the deployment of the platform, over 40,000 applications have been successfully processed.

In a statement titled; “Development of Efficient Transcript Processing,” and shared with PREMIUM TIMES by the institution’s vice-chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the university said it has also resuscitated a task force saddled with the responsibility of resolving all issues relating to students’ results.

The statement read in part: “In line with the vision of the university and the determination to ensure that our esteemed alumnus enjoy a seamless procedure in the application for transcripts and other related documents, the vice-chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS and management of the University of Lagos has deployed a more efficient platform that will facilitate the transmission and receipt of electronic transcripts within 24 hours.

“In addition, graduates of the University can now request for student copy transcripts in lieu of official transcripts. This can be accessed by applying through the student portal on the University website:University website:

The Student Copy transcript will be sent immediately to the applicant’s email address as an attachment once payment is confirmed.

“In the first quarter of 2018, the Management approved full deployment of the online processing and digital verification of transcripts, certificates and other relevant documents. The application portal (records.unilag.edu.ng) allows graduates to apply for transcripts electronically.The portal can also be accessed through the university website by clicking on records on the homepage. It is noteworthy that since 2018, over 40,000 applications have been successfully processed.

Faster processing of results

UNILAG also said it has concluded an agreement with the World Education Service (WES), a nonprofit organisation that provides credential evaluations for international students and immigrants planning to study or work in the U.S. and Canada, on the processing of e-transcripts and automatic verification of results.

With this agreement, it said, all applications to WES would be processed and completed within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the university said it has granted approval for the commencement of the third phase of the digitisation process that will encompass the conversion of hardcopy students’ results to digital format, to make the process faster.

How to apply

The university said all applications should be processed using the Google Chrome browser on a computer system, adding that Tuesdays and Thursday have been set aside as visiting days for applicants who wish to visit the records office to resolve issues that cannot be treated via email.

“For any application to WES, you are expected to strictly adhere to the procedure for application to WES only,” the university said; adding that; “There are adequate feedback mechanisms to provide the status of the application at every stage to the applicants email while you can also track the status of the application via the portal.”