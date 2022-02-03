U.S. Special Forces have killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi in a counterterrorism mission in North-west Syria Wednesday evening, CNN has reported.

This was announced Thursday morning by United States President, Joe Biden.

According to CNN, It was the biggest U.S. raid in the country since the 2019 operation that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

At least 13 people were killed in clashes that took place during and after the raid including six children and four women according to Syrian civil defense group, the White Helmets.

There were no U.S. casualties, according to the Pentagon.

“Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

READ ALSO:

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation.”

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement late Wednesday night that the mission was conducted by U.S. Central Command, which controls military operations and activities in the Middle East.

ISIS named al-Qurashi as its new leader in November 2019 at the same time that the terror group confirmed al-Baghdadi had been killed.