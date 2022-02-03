The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, adjourned its proceeding on Thursday as clerks of the Green Chamber failed to prepare the material for plenary.

As of 11:20 am when the procession of the speaker entered the green chamber, not only was it empty as many lawmakers and some of the deputy clerks shunned the plenary, the Order Paper was not ready.

Order paper is the document that contains the agenda for a legislative session.

Mr Gbajabiamila, who could not contain his anger, said he was going to hold the clerk of the House, Chinedu Akabueze, responsible.

“I am going to hold you responsible. This House sits at 11 am, everybody knows that it’s 11:20, when I came in, nobody was on this floor. None of your deputies was here.

“Order Paper is not ready. What kind of thing is that. We are now forced to adjourn the House. Everybody should see me in my office. House adjourned till Tuesday,” he said fuming.

After his speech, Mr Gbajabiamila asked the deputy leader to move for adjournment of House.

It is becoming a regular pattern for members of the House to skip the plenary.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how in 2021, the House failed to meet the 181 sitting days as provided in the 1999 Constitution.

The situation may worsen this year as the country approaches 2023 when it will hold the general elections.

It is speculated that, going by past experiences, the lawmakers will abandon their legislative work for campaigns.