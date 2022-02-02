The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday embark on a four-day trip to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

He will be participating in the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government.

The president’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Adesina said Mr Buhari would join other African leaders in finding solutions to political, economic and social challenges facing the continent.

He said the theme of the deliberation is: “Building Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthen Agriculture, Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development.’’

He said Mr Buhari would on the sideline of the AU meetings hold bilateral meetings with some leaders, with shared interest in improving trade relations, partnering to tackle security challenges and maintaining relations with multilateral institutions for sustainable development.

Mr Adesina said the president would be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed Abubakar and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk.

He said “The National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai will also join the president at the AU meetings.’’

(NAN)