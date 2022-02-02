CNN’s top boss, Jeff Zucker, on Wednesday resigned from the network after he didn’t disclose a romantic relationship with another senior executive at the company.

Zucker has been at the helm of the affairs of the cable network for nine years.

He told colleagues in a memo that his relationship with CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer Allison Gollust came up during a probe into Chris Cuomo’s alleged sexual misconduct.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” he said.

Zucker wrote in the memo, shared on Twitter by CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter.

“I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years,” he wrote. “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

Zucker, 56, joined CNN in 2013 from NBC and was credited with driving the cable news to ratings success in the run-up to the 2021 presidential election

Gollust wrote in a separate memo to staff that she would be remaining in her job.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID.

“I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I ‘m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.’’

Zucker was married to former Saturday Night Live producer Caryn Nathanson from 1996 to 2019 and they have four children. (NAN)