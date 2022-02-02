Five members of the family of the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) at Federal University Gusau, Abdurahman Adamu, have been abducted by suspected bandits.

A worker at the bursary department of the university, Alhaji Abbas, was also abducted during the raid of their Damba Estate in Gusau on Tuesday night.

The estate was built for state government workers but later sold to individuals.

A worker of the university, Anas Sani, told Premium Times that the bandits had targetted the ASUU Chairman.

“They were there for him but fortunately for him he didn’t sleep at home. Five of his family members were abducted,” he said.

ALSO READ: Police rescue four abducted university students

Premium Times learnt that the victims include a brother, niece, nephew and two sisters-in-law of Mr Adamu.

No contact has been made for ransom as of the time of filing this report.

The house of the bursary staff, who is a neighbour of the ASUU Chairman, was also attacked but none of his family members was taken.

When contacted by Premium Times, the police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu, said he had no details of the attack yet.

“I’m presently at the venue of the screening for new recruits, give me 30 minutes to get the details of the attack. I need to go to the office before I can do that,” he said over the phone.