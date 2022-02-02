President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned Tuesday’s coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau, presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said in a press release.

“The President condemned the attempt to subvert the established constitutional order in Guinea Bissau,” Mr Shehu said.

The Nigerian leader also congratulated President Umaro Embalo of Guinea-Bissau on surviving the coup attempt.

He commended the loyal troops in Guinea-Bissau for the show of patriotism leading to their “spectacular victory” over the disloyal elements of the military.

According to the statement, Mr Buhari on Tuesday evening spoke with the Guinea-Bissau leader shortly after the military attempt to overthrow his government.

Extending goodwill and support to President Embalo, the Nigerian leader said, “I look forward to working with you to strengthen the existing bilateral ties between our sisterly nations, and the defence and promotion of democracy and its values throughout the sub-region, and the entire continent.”

Attempted Coup

Soldiers on Tuesday fired heavy gunfire near a government compound where the president had been chairing a cabinet meeting.

Both regional bodies and the United Nations condemned the act, describing it as an attempted coup.

President Embalo, hours later described it as a failed attack against democracy.

He said many members of his own security forces had been killed while some of the perpetrators had been arrested.