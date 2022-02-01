A Sokoto healthcare worker, Abubakar Hashimu, has explained how he treated notorious banditry kingpin, Bello Turji, when he was wounded by soldiers in an attack three years ago.

Mr Turji is a notorious bandit operating in Sokoto and Zamfara states.

When he abducted the father of the Zamfara state House of Assembly speaker, he refused to accept a ransom, which led to the elderly man’s death.

He had imposed levies on many villages and appointed heads for two eastern Sokoto villages.

In December, he wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara and the Emir of Shinkafi seeking a ceasfire.

How I treated Turji

While being paraded Monday evening in Sokoto by the police, Mr Hashim said he was introduced to the bandit by Musa Kamarawa.

Mr Kamarawa was arrested by the police last year.

It was Mr Kamarawa who mentioned the names of Mr Hashim and other bandits’ collaborators while he was being interrogated by the police.

He said while he was in his patent store shop, Mr Kamarawa invited him into the bush to treat Mr Turji and other bandits wounded by soldiers.

He said, “He took me to Turji’s camp in the bush and I treated the bandits’ leader for the gunshot injury he sustained on the head. That was the first time I met him. It was three years ago. From there on, I kept helping them while some of them even came to the town for treatment or (to) purchase drugs especially pentazocine injections,” he said.

He, however, told journalists during the parading that he had since left his village, Kamarawa, for fear of being attacked by the bandits “because he had repented and stopped meeting them”.

Another suspected drugs supplier to the bandits, Samuel Chinedu, was paraded by the police.

Mr Chinedu told journalists that he collected N18, 500 for each of the pentazocine injection he sold to bandits.

The police said he was arrested in a hotel room in Sokoto metropolis while he was waiting for his money after providing drugs and other essentials to the bandits.

The Deputy Inspector General Of Police in charge of operations, Ahmed Zaki, who paraded the suspects said “54 bandits were arrested while 23 others killed in different operations in the state recently”.

He said 32 AK-47 rifles, two RPGs and one rocket launcher, 2,600 live ammunitions, 150 cows and 16 Techno phones were also recovered from the bandits.