A joint police-military team has rescued 32 people abducted from different areas of Zamfara State.

Briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Gusau, Mohammed Shehu, the police spokesperson in Zamfara, said the victims were from Niger, Katsina and Zamfara States.

Mr Shehu said the victims were “properly treated and debriefed by the police and handed over to their families.”

Ten of the victims were rescued after their abduction on the Sheme – Funtua road on Thursday.

“On 26th January, 2022 Police Tactical operatives deployed along Mada axis while on confidence building patrol, acted on intelligence information and rescued ten (10) kidnapped victims who were abducted along Sheme – Funtua road in Katsina State, on 10th January, 2022. The victims who held from B/Magaji LGA of Zamfara State were abducted while coming back from Lagos State on their way to B/Magaji.

“On 30th January, 2022 Police Tactical operatives along Mada axis while on rigorous patrol, acted on intelligence information that led to the unconditional rescue of three (3) kidnapped victims who were abducted along Sheme – Funtua road on 10th January, 2022. Two of the rescued victims held from Kaduna State, while the other one from Kebbi State.

“On 30th January, 2022 nineteen (19) kidnapped victims including 15 males and 4 females were handed over by Brigade Commander 1 Brigade Nigerian Army Gusau to Zamfara State Police Command. The victims were rescued by the Military Operatives along Dansadau axis in Maru LGA. In the course of debriefing the victims, it was revealed that, they were abducted while working in their farmlands by armed bandits and took them to a forest in Dansadau axis where they spent 2 months in captivity,” he added.