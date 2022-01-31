Bandits on Monday morning abducted seven people at Margai and Gaddace communities in Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State, residents have said.

Kebbe is in the southern part of the state, which has not been witnessing bandits’ attacks like the eastern part.

A resident of Kebbe, who asked not be named for security concerns, said the attackers stormed Margai village before proceeding to Gaddace.

“They came around 1a.m. when people were already asleep. They started breaking doors of houses and shops and shooting sporadically to scare people away as they looted,” he said.

He said in Margai village, the bandits abducted three persons, including a father and his son.

In Gaddace, the source said the bandits kidnapped four more people.

According to him, no life was lost but property including domestic animals were rustled.

The Sokoto police command spokeperson, Sanusi Abubakar, said he had not been briefed of the attack when contacted by PREMIUM TIIMES.