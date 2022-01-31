With no fatalities reported, Nigeria on Sunday recorded 22 additional coronavirus infections across four states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new infection figure ranks the lowest daily infections in 2022.

The latest statistics as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Sunday night indicates a significant decrease in the figure of newly confirmed cases.

According to the latest COVID-19 situation report spanning for the third of 2022, January 17 to 23, 2022, the NCDC noted that the number of new infections decreased to 1,258 from 2,617 reported in the second week.

While the fatality figures have been fluctuating, the report shows that there were 21 deaths reported in the week, including the backlog of deaths reported from the FCT and Taraba with five and one cases respectively.

However, the latest data for Sunday shows that the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 253,023, while the fatality toll still stands at 3,135.

With no data from Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, the breakdown of data revealed that Osun State topped the infection chart with nine cases only.

FCT followed on the log with six cases while Delta reported a backlog of four cases for January 28 and 29, 2022.

While Rivers State reported two cases, Kano came last on the log with a single case.

NCDC noted that seven states: Bauchi, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Kaduna, Ogun, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto reported that they recorded no infections on Sunday.