Barely three hours after Governor Udom Emmanuel disclosed the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, as his preferred successor for governor in 2023, a federal lawmaker in the state has defiantly reacted, saying, “my aspiration to serve the state in the capacity of the Governor remains on course.”

The lawmaker, Onofiok Luke, who represents Etinan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, is also aspiring to succeed Mr Emmanuel as governor in 2023.

Both Mr Luke and Governor Emmanuel’s preferred successor, Mr Eno hail from the same Local Government Area – Nsit Ubium.

Mr Luke said he was neither against the choice of the governor coming from his local government area nor the aspiration of Mr Eno whom he described as his “brother”.

Mr Luke, who is a former speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly said he, however, disagreed with the way Mr Eno was presented.

In his seven-paragraph statement on the development, Mr Luke said, “I honoured an innocent meeting (invitation) from the governor out of respect and as a loyal party man.

“It was at the said meeting that I heard of the agenda and choice for the first time and no one held any discussion with me prior to the meeting.”

Mr Luke is the first aspirant to publicly react to the presentation of Mr Eno as Governor Emmanuel’s successor.

“My supporters and those sympathetic to my cause should please note that we are as resolute as ever in our desire to give our people purposeful leadership in the office of the Governor come 2023,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the spokesperson to Governor Emmanuel, Ekerete Udoh, confirming the presentation of Mr Eno as the governor’s preferred successor, on Sunday evening in the Government House, Uyo.

“Yes, completely truthfully, correct. Governor Emmanuel this evening at the PDP stakeholders meeting that took place at the lodge, Government House, presented Mr Eno as his preferred candidate to succeed him.”

“He was thereafter presented to the PDP stakeholders that were present, by former governor, Victor Attah, and it was widely received,” Mr Udoh said.

Apart from Mr Luke, the senator representing Akwa Ibom North East District, Bassey Albert, and a former vice chairman of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Udom Inoyo, are in the governorship race.

About three other commissioners in Mr Emmanuel’s cabinet are also aspiring to succeed him.